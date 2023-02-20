West Bengal DA Hike: Employees Stick to Hold a 48-Hour Strike From Monday Over Low Dearness Allowance

New Delhi: West Bengal government employees of different departments stuck to their decision to hold a 48-hour strike from Monday for DA parity with the central government, ignoring government warning of action against them. They are also demanding corruption free appointment. State government employees organisations, like the 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' (United Struggle Platform), joined the cease work in different departments in the Writers' Buildings, New Secretariat, in courts, schools and other educational institutions in the city as well as in Siuri, Birbhum, Medinipur, Nadia, Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, Hooghly and other districts.

"We are sticking to our decision on the ceasework for regularisation of dearness allowance and corruption free appointments. We are shocked with the state government's decision of a three per cent hike in the DA. We will continue with our agitation," said a protestor at the food and supplies department here.

The state government has issued an order stating that employees who stays away from work on these two days will have to face action. "The protestors will lose salary and this pen down will be treated as break in service. We will issue show cause and initiate disciplinary action if they fail to furnish satisfactory explanation for their absence from office," said an official at the state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

The state government on February 15 announced pay hike of three per cent additional DA to its employees in the 2023-24 budget at the assembly.

"We cannot accept this hike. We are not beggars. The government will be wrong to think that we are so. We are demanding what we deserve and will not settle for anything less,? primary school teacher and an activist of Sangrami Joutha Mancha, Pijush Kanti Roy said. Several agitating employees are holding an indefinite hunger strike under the banner of 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' at Shahid Minar grounds the heart of the city for about a week now.