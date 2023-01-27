Artist Uses AI Technology to Create Portraits of Ancient & Medieval Indian Rulers; Sparks Debate Among Netizens

New Delhi: An Artist Madhav Kohli has created the images of ancient and medieval India’s rulers such as Chandragupta Maurya, Ashoka, more using Artificial Intelligence. Netizens are praising the art made by AI.

In a Twitter thead, the Artist has shared all AI-generated images one by one. The List includes: Bindusara, Ashoka, Rajaraja Chola 1, Prithviraj Chauhan, CHhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Ranjit Singh, Hari Singh Nalwa, Sham Singh Attariwala, Muhamaad Ghori, Qutb ud-Din Aibak, Alauddin Khilji, Firuz Shah Tughlaq, Muhammad Bin Tughlaq, Sikandar Lodi, Babur, Humayun, Akbar, Jahangir, Shah Jahan, and Bahadur Shah Zafar.

Artificial Intelligence-based Applications are garnering a lot of attention these days with their advanced and disruptive capabilities in every sphere of life from art to management. Recently, dialogue chatbot ChatGPT has become a hot topic among netizens with its capabilities to talk like humans, accept the mistakes and take follow-up questions.