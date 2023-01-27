topStoriesenglish2566431
Artist Uses AI Technology to Create Portraits of Ancient & Medieval Indian Rulers; Sparks Debate Among Netizens

Aritifical Intelligence-based technologies is being considered a potential threat to disrupt the current way of order by eliminating many traditional jobs in the near future.  

  • Artist Madhav Kohli users AI to create historical rules' portraits.
  • He shares all the ancient and medieval rulers' portraits in a twitter thread.
  • Netizens starts debate over ethnicity.

New Delhi: An Artist Madhav Kohli has created the images of ancient and medieval India’s rulers such as Chandragupta Maurya, Ashoka, more using Artificial Intelligence. Netizens are praising the art made by AI.

In a Twitter thead, the Artist has shared all AI-generated images one by one. The List includes: Bindusara, Ashoka, Rajaraja Chola 1, Prithviraj Chauhan, CHhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Ranjit Singh, Hari Singh Nalwa, Sham Singh Attariwala, Muhamaad Ghori, Qutb ud-Din Aibak, Alauddin Khilji, Firuz Shah Tughlaq, Muhammad Bin Tughlaq, Sikandar Lodi, Babur, Humayun, Akbar, Jahangir, Shah Jahan, and Bahadur Shah Zafar.

That’s how Netizens react

Twitter user Niloy Nath commented that he would say portrayals of the mughals were accurate! They never had any indic features were actually Mongols.

Another twitter user named Tincotorius Azuereus doubted over the precision of the portraits and asked they meant to be historically accurate and consistent with the known portraits and descriptions. He further said they were more extrapolation than factual.

Twitter user Rishi wrote, “Great job, Chandragupta Maurya is my favourite. Liked your recent podcast on.”

Artificial Intelligence-based Applications are garnering a lot of attention these days with their advanced and disruptive capabilities in every sphere of life from art to management. Recently, dialogue chatbot ChatGPT has become a hot topic among netizens with its capabilities to talk like humans, accept the mistakes and take follow-up questions.

