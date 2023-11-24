New Delhi: In a heartwarming turn of events, last week's SpaceX Starship launch became the backdrop for a touching reunion between Elon Musk, the founder of the aerospace company, and his father, Errol Musk. The emotional meeting took place at Boca Chica in Texas, marking the first time in seven years that the father and son came together.

Errol Musk, accompanied by his ex-wife Heide and granddaughter Cora, attended the historic Starship launch, which is hailed as the largest rocket ever built and a significant milestone for SpaceX.

Despite a history of tension in their relationship, the Musks set aside their differences for this special occasion. The last time Elon and Errol shared a moment was in 2016 during the celebration of Errol's 70th birthday, as reported by The Sun.

Errol Musk expressed surprise at receiving an invitation to the launch, and the reunion was described as an emotional affair. "The family cried. It was pretty emotional stuff. Errol was very happy to see Elon, and Elon appeared very happy to see his father," shared Heide with The Sun.

The touching moment unfolded as the father and son immediately sat down together, engaging in conversation as if no time had passed. Heidi remarked, "They immediately sat down at Elon's table next to one another and started talking as though no time had passed."

The two were reported to have spoken for an extended period, bridging the gap that had persisted for years.

Elon Musk, known as the world's richest man and a visionary in the tech and space industry, found a moment of personal connection amidst the grandeur of the Starship launch.