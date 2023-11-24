Can 3-Day Work Week Become Possible With AI? Bill Gates Says This

New Delhi: Although technology won't replace people, according to billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, it might make a three-day workweek feasible. During an interview with South African writer and comedian Trevor Noah for his podcast "What Now," the millionaire expressed his opinions.

AI won't replace work, according to the 68-year-old Microsoft pioneer, but it will "change it forever." The billionaire discussed how artificial intelligence and technology may significantly alter life during the 45-minute chat.

In response to a question from Mr. Noah regarding the potential impact of artificial intelligence on employment, Mr. Gates hinted that humans "may not have to work so hard" in the future.

Gates painted a picture of a world where machines take over labor-intensive tasks, allowing humans to focus on more meaningful endeavors. He drew parallels between generations, highlighting how a diverse range of jobs has evolved from when farming was seen as the only "real" job.

Contrary to common belief, Gates pointed out that only 2 percent of Americans are now employed in farming. He believes that technological progress can be a positive force if it occurs at a reasonable pace, and governments play a role in helping people adapt to these changes.

According to Gates, learning new skills is crucial for a smooth transition in the face of automation.

The billionaire tech pioneer also expressed his belief in the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in education. He likened the development of ChatGPT to his experience with the graphical user interface in the 1980s, describing it as a groundbreaking technological demonstration.

Gates stressed the importance of providing access to AI-driven tools, especially for low-income nations and marginalized communities. He sees AI as a means to enhance productivity, leading to smaller class sizes and better assistance for the elderly.

Despite the potential for reduced human labor, Gates emphasized that possessing the necessary skills remains crucial for accomplishing positive outcomes.