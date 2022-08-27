New Delhi: Mumbai`s favourite theme-based Resto bar chain, Angrezi Dhaba, has spread its wings to Hyderabad with its first franchise restaurant inaugurated in the Kukutpally locality on Friday. Angrezi Dhaba was inaugurated by Arekapudi Gandhi MLA from Serilingampally constituency, MLC Boggarapu Dayanand, and Hydernagar Corporator Srinivas Rao Narne on Friday.

The dhaba-inspired restaurant boasts an innovative menu, vibrant and quirky decor, and an experience to relish. Angrezi Dhaba is offering unique and unforgettable experiences to the foodies through its chain of restaurants in 5 cities and 14 locations. The vibrant ambience, delicious fusion cuisines, and heart-warming services have made Angrezi Dhaba the most sought-after dining destination in Mumbai.

Arekapudi Gandhi, MLA from Serilingampally constituency, said, "Hyderabad is known for its iconic food dishes from biryani to marag and jauzi halwa. Hyderabad foodies love to explore new food dishes, and Angrezi Dhaba will go a long way in satiating their tastebuds for long. I wish all the very best to the franchise owners for their endeavour."

Hyderabad foodies will have a unique experience while visiting Angrezi Dhaba. From the appetizing fusion menu to multi-coloured wooden crate-designed ceiling and kettle-shaped lights to the wall frames of some of the iconic movies and dialogues, the ambience of this restaurant is sure to transport them to a different world.

Raj Sadvilkar, Co-founder of Angrezi Dhaba, said, "Angrezi Dhaba is a leading brand in casual dining theme-based restaurant. It has several other awards and accolades to its credit. Angrezi Dhaba has connected very well with the evolved young adults, family, and corporate consumers in Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, etc. Today, we are excited about our opening in Hyderabad. This launch also marks the 10th restaurant in India. We at `Angrezi Dhaba have made it our mission to bring new ideas of food and wholesome experience to our patrons."

Speaking at the launch, Pravesh Tripathi, General Manager, Angrezi Dhaba, said, We are extremely excited to open our first restaurant in Hyderabad. It is one of our key markets for expansion, where we will be opening more restaurants in the coming months.

Customer centricity with value for money has been our brand Mantra, and we are delighted to see the support and unwavering love of our customers.

Vinay Bodla, the franchise owner of Angrezi Dhaba and director of ABK Internet Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad, said, "After winning the hearts of the foodies in Maharashtra, Angrezi Dhaba is ready to treat the people of Hyderabad with a delectable mix of lip-smacking cuisines and flavours.

It is an ideal location for people to spend quality time with family and friends while dining on sumptuous Indian cuisine."Madan B R (COO, Kukatpally Branch), Varun Boggarapu (TRS Youth Leader), Nikeelu Gunda (CEO, Digital Connect), Rajashekar Manchi (Global Founder - GVBL) were also present at the launch event.

Sampath, franchise co-owner, said, "Angrezi Dhaba menu includes both common and unusual fusion food offerings, such as chicken Sev Purii, Chocolate Golgappa with Basundi shot, chicken tikka tacos and more, which will surely satisfy your craving for mouth-watering food. The response on the inauguration day was overwhelming."

Angrezi Dhaba in Kukatpally is located on First Floor, PNR Empire.