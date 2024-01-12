New Delhi: New Year's Eve 2023 saw a feasting frenzy in India, with a record-breaking 6.5 million food-delivery orders placed online, according to insights from Redseer Strategy Consultants. This marked an impressive 18 percent surge compared to the previous year.

The food-ordering enthusiasm wasn't confined to specific regions; it was a nationwide celebration. Redseer's big-data analysis revealed that metros, tier-1 cities, and beyond all reported a substantial increase in order volumes on December 31.

Swiggy and Zomato were leading food-delivery platforms at the forefront of managing this culinary carnival. Zomato, in particular, shared that its app witnessed an all-time high in orders on New Year's Eve 2023.

The company stated that the number of fulfilled orders on this single night almost matched the combined total from New Year's Eve spanning 2015 to 2020.

Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart also joined the record-breaking spree on New Year's Eve, according to Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy food marketplace. Zomato reported deploying approximately 3.2 lakh delivery partners across its food-delivery and quick-commerce platforms to meet the soaring demand.

The average order value (AOV) on this culinary carnival day soared by 30 percent compared to regular days last year. People coming together for celebrations, coupled with a surge in dessert orders, contributed to this spike. Many opted for premium restaurant choices, treating themselves to a special culinary experience.

According to Redseer, online food orders experience significant spikes on various occasions like Diwali, Holi, and crucial cricket matches during the IPL and World Cup. However, New Year's Eve remains the grandest of them all, with up to 20 such days in a year witnessing a surge in food-delivery orders.

Abhijit Routray, Associate Partner at Redseer, expressed satisfaction at the jubilation seen across the ecosystem on NYE23.