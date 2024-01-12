iPhone 15 Available At Rs 68,999 On Flipkart: Check How Deal Works

New Delhi: If you been searching for the opportunity to upgrade your old phones and to take the latest iPhone model, but your pocket not allowing it? Don't worry! Flipkart has come up with a solution for iPhone enthusiasts. This might be the perfect time to make that purchase because of the significant discount available on the platform.

Apple iPhone 15: Price

The iPhone 15, originally priced at Rs 79,900, is now listed at Rs 72,999 on Flipkart. But wait, there's more to this deal that could make it even sweeter and take the price down. (Also Read: 11 Big Companies That Have Fired Employees In Latest Lay-Off Spree)

Apple iPhone 15: Discount Details

For those looking to snag the iPhone 15 at an even lower price, Flipkart is offering a notable discount. By using an HDFC Credit Card during checkout, buyers can enjoy an instant cashback of Rs 4,000. (Also Read: Decoding Budget Terms: What Is Direct Tax? Definition, Types, And More - Check Here)

Apple iPhone 15: Total Savings

This brings the effective price down to a tempting Rs 68,999. Combining the bank offers, one can easily avail a saving of Rs 10,901.

Apple iPhone 15: Steps To Avail Discount Offer

- The first thing you need to do is open the Flipkart app or visit the website.

- Search for iPhone 15 which is listed at Rs 72,999 on the platform

- Use an HDFC Credit Card during checkout for an instant cashback of Rs 4,000.

- Make final payment.

Offers Applicability

This discounted deal applies to the base 128GB model of the iPhone 15. For those needing more storage, there's an option to explore the 256GB model.

Apple iPhone 15: Features

The latest model of the iPhone is equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera. This device allows high-quality 4K video recording from both the front and back dual camera setup.