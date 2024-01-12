New Delhi: In the latest Henley Passport Index, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain have emerged as the world's most powerful passport holders. This prestigious status grants citizens from these countries visa-free access to a remarkable 194 global destinations. The rankings are based on data sourced from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Other Countries Rankings

For the past five years, Japan and Singapore held a firm grip on the top spot. However, the current quarter's ranking sees a shift, with European nations making a noteworthy ascent. (Also Read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: iPhone 13 To Get Massive Price Drop; Check Discount Amount Here)

Finland and Sweden, alongside South Korea, now share the second position, providing visa-free access to 193 destinations. The third spot is secured by Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands, offering passport holders entry to 192 destinations. (Also Read: iPhone 15 Available At Rs 68,999 On Flipkart: Check How Deal Works)

India's Rankings

India's passport secures the 80th spot on the list, enabling citizens to travel to 62 countries without a visa. Among the destinations accessible without a visa are popular tourist spots like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

India shares its ranking with Uzbekistan, while Pakistan holds the 101st position.

Christian H Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners and the creator of the passport index sheds light on the growing global mobility gap. Despite an overall trend towards increased travel freedom in the past two decades, the disparity between the top and bottom of the index has reached an all-time high.

"The average number of destinations travelers are able to access visa-free has nearly doubled from 58 in 2006 to 111 in 2024," notes Mr. Kaelin. He underscores that the top-ranked countries now enjoy the privilege of traveling to 166 more destinations visa-free than Afghanistan, which sits at the bottom of the list with access to only 28 countries without a visa. Syria follows with visa-free access to 29 destinations, trailed by Iraq with 31 and Pakistan with 34.