trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713414
NewsBusinessCompanies
BREX

Fintech Firm Brex Is Latest To Join Layoffs Spree; Cuts 20% Of Jobs

The decision comes as part of a restructuring effort to transform Brex into a more agile and fast-moving company.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 03:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fintech Firm Brex Is Latest To Join Layoffs Spree; Cuts 20% Of Jobs File Photo

New Delhi: The year just started, and even the first month has not been completed, and sadly, many tech and startup workers have lost their jobs. In 2023, a lot of people faced tough layoffs. It seems that the trend will continue in the ongoing year. This time US-based fintech company Brex has decided to make some big changes in how it operates.

This includes letting go of about 20 percent of its workforce, which amounts to 282 employees. The decision comes as part of a restructuring effort to transform Brex into a more agile and fast-moving company. (Also Read: This Man Shares Details Of Meeting With Narayana Murthy In Economy Class Goes Viral: Here's Why)

Founder's Message To Employees

Brex Founder and co-CEO Pedro Franceschi shared the news with employees, explaining that the restructuring aims to turn Brex into a high-velocity company. Unfortunately, this means saying goodbye to 282 team members, which makes up about 20 percent of the company's workforce. (Also Read: Motorola Slashes Prices On Razr 40 Flip Phone In India: Here's How Deal Works)

Reasons Behind Workforce Reduction

Franceschi pointed out that although Brex's solutions for managing spending present a huge opportunity, the company has grown too fast. This rapid growth was slowing down its ability to operate as efficiently as before.

The decision to reevaluate the organization's structure was made to streamline operations and enhance the company's speed.

Support For Affected Employees

To support the impacted employees, Brex is providing eight weeks of severance pay, along with an additional two weeks of pay for each year of service.

Those who haven't reached their one-year equity cliff will have it waived. The company is also offering outplacement support to assist with job searches. The laid-off workers can keep their laptops to ease the transition.

Previous Workforce Changes In 2022

This isn't the first time Brex has made adjustments to its workforce. In 2022, the company laid off 136 employees, which was about 11 percent of its total workforce. These changes were part of an earlier restructuring effort that affected various departments within the company.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look