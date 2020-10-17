Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers Samsung, Motorola and other smartphones for Rs 15000 or less

New Delhi: The e-commerce giant, Flipkart is offering discounts bundled with other sale offers on smartphones in the ongoing Big Billion Days 2020 sale. The deals are live for Flipkart Plus members starting October 16.

Several smartphones like Samsung Galaxy F41, MOTOROLA G9 are available for massive discounts bringing the price to even less than Rs 15,000.

The e-commerce giant has listed a bunch of smartphones that are getting a price cut from a variety of top brands. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card are offering customers additional 5 per cent bank offers across phones.

SAMSUNG GALAXY F41

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy F41 will be up for grabs for Rs 14,499 (6GB + 64GB storage). The smartphone with 6.4-inch full-HD+ display, 6,000mAh battery, and triple rear camera is priced at Rs. 16,999. In terms of offers, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card users can get 5 per cent cashback and instant discount, respectively at the time of purchase, therefore, bringing the effective price even lower. There's also a no-cost EMI option available with major banks like HDFC, Kotak, ICICI and more.

MOTOROLA G9

Customers looking for a good smartphone with clean Android experience can check out the Motorola G9. During the Flipkart sale days, the phone will witness an off of Rs. 2,000, therefore, bringing down the price to Rs. 9,999. The Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display along with triple cameras at the back. It also includes a 5,000mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, and an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone also includes sale deals such exchange offer (up to Rs. 10,800), no-cost EMI option with ICICI, SBI and more, and 5 percent bank offers with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

POCO M2 PRO

Customers can purchase the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Poco M2 Pro for Rs. 12,999 during Big Billion Days sale. Currently, the same variant of the smartphone is retailing at Rs. 13,999 on the platform. The Poco M2 Pro comes with quad rear cameras, a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and a 5,000 battery. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Customers can avail up to 9 months of no-cost EMI option with Flipkart Axis Bank as well can opt for standard EMI option. Flipkart is not offering an exchange offer on the Poco M2 Pro.

The customers looking for good deals on smartphones are advised to make purchase at the earliest as it may run out of stock before the sale ends on October 21.