Forbes releases Asia's 20 Businesswomen 2022 list; Three Indian women featured in the index

New Delhi: Forbes has released 2022 Asia’s Power Businesswomen list in which three Indian women found the position, showing India’s rising prowess as a gender-equitable economic power. The report has earmarked to a phase when economies are recovering after the scourge of pandemic. The list ranked the 20 women that come up with varying strategies that helped their businesses soar despite the uncertainty of the new normal.

Ghazal Alagh

Alagh’s company—which houses personal care brands Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica and Ayuga—became a unicorn in early January She cofounded the Gurgaon-based company with here husband, Varun, who is CEO, in 2016. Honasa, an amalgamation of “honest,” “natural” and “safe,” made a first-time profit of 250 million rupees in fiscal 2021 and expects to be profitable this year as well.

Honasa Consumer’s revenue almost doubled for the year ended March 31, 2022, reaching nearly 10 billion rupees ($121 million), from online and in-store sales.

Soma Mondal

Another Indian contender in the list is Soma Mondal, a 59-years-old-woman. She is the chairperson of Steel Authority of India ltd. She is the first woman to chair state run-Steel Authroity of India ltd. (SAIL). Annual revenue grew by 50%, to more than 1.03 trillion rupees ($13.7 billion), while profits surged threefold to 120 billion rupees, for the year ended March 31, 2022, spurred by increased production as well as spiking demand for steel products like rods, plates and bars.

Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharma, is also included in the list. She is the business leader, entrepreneurship coachm reality show judge and author. She overlooks the India business of the 61 billion rupee Pune-based company that her father, Satish Mehta, founded over four decades ago.