From PNB, Jeevansathi to KitKat; Several brands jump into 'doodh and kheer' trend started by Blinkit, Zomato

New Delhi: The advertisement collab of Blinkit and Zomato is being praised by netizens very much. The picture has gone viral and received many applauds for creativity and ingenuity. The campaign was so successful that it has forced other brands to jump into the bandwagon by sharing memes related to the campaign.

Zomato and Blinkit came together to create the billboard collaboration for marketing and advertisment. They used the popular bollywood movie dialogue ‘Maa Tujhe Salam’ in which the protagonist once said, “Doodh Mangoge, Kheer denge; Kashmir mangoge, Cheer denge."

They both implanted their billboards close to each other to show the collaboration. Blinkit’s billboard, which was placed in close to Zomato said, doodh mangoge, doodh denge. In not so far distance, there was placed Zomato's billboard. There’s written another line of the proverb, ‘Kheer mangoge, kheer denge.’

Here’s how different companies are sharing their trendy lines:

Jeevansathi joined the trend and comes with another banner which reads, “Pyaar mangoge, haath peele kar denge,”

While every parents would say if they had such banner, “permission mangoge, nhi denge.”

Trulymadly also came up with a good one and wrote, “pyaar mangoge, saccha denge.”

Chocolate brand Kitkat also made one which reads, “Nahi mangoge, phir bhi break denge.”

Public Bank Punjab National Bank also joined the trends, whose billboard reads, “Instant account mangoge, tab banking denge.” It created 4 more types like , “savings mangoge, 666 days FD scheme par 8.10% denge” or “Bank from home mangoge, WhatsApp banking denge.”

That's how they react.