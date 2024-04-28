New Delhi: As we all know Education plays a vital role in shaping the economic development of any country. India’s education and skills market is gradually accelerating with the passage of time. India since the early days of independence is focusing on improving the literacy rate in our country.

Today, introducing a man whose journey from humble beginnings to astounding success is a testament to determination and an inspiration to young guns across India. Once, his father took a loan of Rs 500 and now he is the proud owner of the largest private university in India.

Turned Dreams Into Reality:

With an annual revenue of Rs 1,153 crore, his story is just a perfect example of overpowering financial struggles and transforming the power of education. Let's delve into his inspiring journey which turned adversity into opportunity and dreams into reality.

Meet Ashok Kumar Mittal

He is none other than Ashok Kumar Mittal, who is the founder and chancellor of Jalandhar's Lovely Professional University. It is also one of the most massive educational organisations in the nation. The Lovely Professional University (LPU)-led by Ashok Kumar Mittal has a crowd of brilliant 35,000 students total which includes both domestic and international.

Now, the LPU has partnered with a number of renowned organisations across the world which includes those in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, China, Singapore, Switzerland, Brazil, Spain, and Poland.

Annual Revenue Of LPU:

This university is packed with a wide range of programs that have all been approved by the UGC. It also houses a large campus that spans more than 600 acres. The university generates an annual revenue of about Rs 1,153 crore and 5,500 employees.

His Baldev Raj Mittal Took A Loan

Back in 1961, Ashok Kumar Mittal's father Baldev Raj Mittal, started a sweet shop named Lovely Sweets in Jalandhar. For this business, Baldev Raj Mittal took a loan of Rs 500 from his friend. Baldev Raj made Motichoor Laddus, got famous in Punjab. The shop gained massive success.

By 1969, his father Baldev Raj Mittal opened three shops. In the current scenario, the Mittal family has more than ten sweet stores in Jalandhar, the north Indian state of Punjab and the nearby areas and has also expanded into the bakery business.