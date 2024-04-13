Advertisement
FSSAI Clarifies On Misinterpretation Of 'Display Of Information' Licensing Authorities

To clear up the issue, FSSAI emphasized that according to the FSSI (Labelling and Display) Regulations 2020.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 08:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken action to address a concerning issue related to the misinterpretation of  'Display of Information' by licensing authorities. In a recent communication to States and Union Territories (UTs), FSSAI highlighted instances where misunderstandings led to the suspension of licenses for some establishments. (Also Read: Over $100 Million In Funding Raised By 21 Indian Startups This Week)

To clear up the issue, FSSAI emphasized that according to the FSSI (Labelling and Display) Regulations 2020, food service establishments are allowed to showcase details like calorific value, food allergens, and logos for vegetarian or non-vegetarian options. It's important to note that these regulations offer flexibility in how this information can be displayed. (Also Read: Govt Directs E-commerce Platforms To Remove Bournvita From 'Healthy Drinks' Section)
 

