FSSAI Clarifies On Misinterpretation Of 'Display Of Information' Licensing Authorities

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken action to address a concerning issue related to the misinterpretation of 'Display of Information' by licensing authorities. In a recent communication to States and Union Territories (UTs), FSSAI highlighted instances where misunderstandings led to the suspension of licenses for some establishments.

FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) has written to States and UTs regarding the misinterpretation of 'Display of Information' licensing authorities resulting in suspension of licence in some cases. In this regard, it is clarified that FSSI (labelling and… — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

To clear up the issue, FSSAI emphasized that according to the FSSI (Labelling and Display) Regulations 2020, food service establishments are allowed to showcase details like calorific value, food allergens, and logos for vegetarian or non-vegetarian options. It's important to note that these regulations offer flexibility in how this information can be displayed.


