Vodafone Idea Network Down! Customers Face Calling, Internet Issue; Twitteratis React

Lakhs of Vodafone customers have been affected with the down of network provider server. Downdetector.in has reported a major surge of complaint reports by users.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Vodafone Idea Mobile network down.
  • Lakhs of customers have been affected.

Vodafone Idea Network Down! Customers Face Calling, Internet Issue; Twitteratis React

New Delhi: Network service provider Vodafone-Idea has seen its mobile network down again. The network was down in many areas since half an hour. As a result, lakhs of customers have been affected and it has been said that there will be no service for the next few hours. Downdetector.in has reported a major surge of complaint reports by users, over 1800 customers reported the issue.   

The poor management of the company is being heavily criticized by customers on social media. According to the information received, the calling and internet services have been stopped. Customers are facing problems for almost 1 hour. Due to lack of network, it has become difficult for customers to contact even the customer care center of the company. Some expressed strong displeasure with VI's network on Twitter. Due to this, Vodafone tags #Vodafone down #vodafone india are trending on Twitter.

Netizens start posting hilarious memes

That's how they react.

