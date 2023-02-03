Vodafone Idea Network Down! Customers Face Calling, Internet Issue; Twitteratis React

New Delhi: Network service provider Vodafone-Idea has seen its mobile network down again. The network was down in many areas since half an hour. As a result, lakhs of customers have been affected and it has been said that there will be no service for the next few hours. Downdetector.in has reported a major surge of complaint reports by users, over 1800 customers reported the issue.

The poor management of the company is being heavily criticized by customers on social media. According to the information received, the calling and internet services have been stopped. Customers are facing problems for almost 1 hour. Due to lack of network, it has become difficult for customers to contact even the customer care center of the company. Some expressed strong displeasure with VI's network on Twitter. Due to this, Vodafone tags #Vodafone down #vodafone india are trending on Twitter.

User reports indicate Vodafone Idea is having problems since 1:39 PM IST. https://t.co/koxwqIIee7 RT if you're also having problems #Vodafonedown February 3, 2023

Netizens start posting hilarious memes

Was it just me, who was switching on & off the handset after finding no network #Vodafonedown pic.twitter.com/VPVcMmnjWi — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) February 3, 2023

Um, is Vodafone down for people? Are we back in 2006? — Serena Vora Chandra (@serenavora) February 3, 2023

Facing network outages. Cannot place calls or access the internet. @VodafoneGroup #Vodafonedown — Mousumi Paul (@mpmousumi) February 3, 2023

