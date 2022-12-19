Google for India 2022: YouTube to bring 'Courses' feature next year, here's everything about it

New Delhi: YouTube India has announced to bring ‘Courses’ features in India next year in starting months to help creators on YouTube. The new feature will help them to monetize their learning content effectively and can produce good and high-quality content for their subscribers. YouTube India announced the new development in Google for India 2022 event.

Creators can offer free or paid courses to provide structured learning experiences for viewers. Those viewers who choose to buy a course can watch the video ad-free.

India is one of three chosen countries where YouTube is bringing the new feature. India is a big marketplace for YouTube as people spend many hours every day on the free video-streaming platform for entertainment and learning purpose.

The phenomenal rise of YouTube has led to massive expansion of creators economy in India. It contributed 10,000 crore in India’s GDP and 7.5 lakh full-time equivalent jobs.

What is Creators economy?

A kind of economy which is running by creators – those who produce content and their livelihood is based up on that. YouTube, Spotify, TikTok, and Instagram are platforms that provide good support for these people.

Google for India 2022 event concluded successfully

Google India hosted its 8th edition of Google for India event in New Delhi. The company made some important announcements regarding new developments and projects. The main theme of the event was Artificial Intelligence and how Google is working to harness its power for more powerful and useful products in India.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was the main chief guest. He shared the stage with Google CEO Sundar Pichai.