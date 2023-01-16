topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
HDFC BANK

HDFC Bank shares climb over 1 % after Q3 earnings

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported 19.9 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 12,698 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022, helped by a healthy rise in core income. On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender's post tax profit grew 18.5 per cent to Rs 12,259.5 crore as compared to the year-ago period, as per an exchange filing. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 05:23 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Shares of HDFC Bank gained more than 1 per cent in initial trade on Monday after the firm reported 19.9 per cent jump in its net profit for the third quarter ended December 2022.
  • The stock climbed 1.47 per cent to Rs 1,624.40 at the BSE.
  • largest private sector lender's post tax profit grew 18.5 per cent to Rs 12,259.5 crore as compared to the year-ago period, as per an exchange filing.

Trending Photos

HDFC Bank shares climb over 1 % after Q3 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of HDFC Bank gained more than 1 per cent in initial trade on Monday after the firm reported 19.9 per cent jump in its net profit for the third quarter ended December 2022. The stock climbed 1.47 per cent to Rs 1,624.40 at the BSE. On the NSE, it advanced 1.29 per cent to Rs 1,621.30. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex traded 118.37 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 60,379.55.

ALSO READ | Twitter Vs Instagram: Elon Musk asks users to choose; Netizens PICK this one

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported 19.9 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 12,698 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022, helped by a healthy rise in core income. On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender's post tax profit grew 18.5 per cent to Rs 12,259.5 crore as compared to the year-ago period, as per an exchange filing. The core net interest income grew 24.6 per cent to Rs 22,987.8 crore, on the back of a 19.5 per cent increase in advances. The bank's net interest margin was stable at 4.1 per cent when compared to the preceding September quarter. On the asset quality side, gross non-performing assets ratio was stable at 1.23 per cent as of December 31, 2022.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?