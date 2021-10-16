हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
HDFC Bank

HDFC Results: Bank’s Q2 consolidated profit rises 18% to Rs 9,096 crore

HDFC Bank reported an 18 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9,096 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021. 

HDFC Results: Bank’s Q2 consolidated profit rises 18% to Rs 9,096 crore

New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9,096 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The country's biggest private sector lender had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,703 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 41,436.36 crore from Rs 38,438.47 crore in July-September 2020, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

On a standalone basis, after providing Rs 3,048.3 crore for taxation, it earned a net profit of Rs 8,834.3 crore, an increase of 17.6 per cent over the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The bank had earned a net profit Rs 7,513.1 crore on standalone basis in the same quarter a year ago, the statement said. Also Read: Apple event on October 18: M1X MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 to be launched. Details here

Total income (standalone) grew to Rs 38,754.16 crore in the second quarter of FY2022 from Rs 36,069.42 crore in the year-ago quarter. Also Read: THIS old Rs 2 coin can make you millionaire; here’s how

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HDFC BankHDFCHDFC results
Next
Story

Netflix in trouble again, court summons directors, producer in defamation case filed by Sahara

Must Watch

PT9M40S

Raipur: Blast happened as the bag full of detonator dropped from soldier's hand! - watch News 50