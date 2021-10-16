Apple event on October 18: M1X MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 to be launched. Details here

New Delhi: On October 18, Apple's Unleashed event begins at 10.30 p.m. IST. Apple is expected to introduce a couple of new hardware products a day before the Google Pixel 6 launch event.

The M1X MacBook Pro is one of the rumoured products set to debut during Apple's event. Along with the iPhone 13, Apple may release new AirPods. Here's everything we know about Apple's upcoming event ahead of time.

Apple event: M1X MacBook Pro

A new MacBook Pro model in two configurations is expected to be announced by Apple. The chassis of both models are said to be overhauled. On the Pro machine, Apple is rumoured to be bringing back the SD card slot as well as an HDMI connector. Also Read: THIS old Rs 2 coin can make you millionaire; here’s how

The M1X MacBook Pro will contain USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 connectors, as expected. Magnetic charging support is also rumoured for the upcoming MacBook Pro.

The M1X chip, which is an enhanced version of the M1 chip introduced last year, is expected to be included in the base 14-inch MacBook Pro. A 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU are expected in this model. The 16-inch variant will have the same hardware as the 12-inch model, but with 32 GPU cores instead. Both variants are likely to include a small LED display as well as a ProMotion screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The top bezel houses an improved 1080p webcam, while the bezels around the display are supposed to get smaller. Also Read: OnePlus 9RT may cost Rs 40,000 in India: Details here

A new charger is also expected for the forthcoming MacBooks. Apple could release the same ethernet-capable charger that comes with the iMac M1. Finally, both M1X MacBook Pro base models are believed to have 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Apple may release the 16-inch variant with the option of upgrading to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

AirPods

Apple may possibly announce new AirPods at the launch event for the M1X MacBook Pro. The new AirPods third-generation model will have the same design as the AirPods Pro, but without the "Pro" functionality. As a result, the upcoming AirPods 3 may lack Active Noise Cancellation. Similar to the Pro AirPods, the charging case is projected to get smaller and wider.

In comparison to the second-generation AirPods, the new AirPods charging case will have a 20% larger battery. Wireless charging will also be included as a basic feature. The earbuds' battery life will be comparable to that of the AirPods Pro. This means that a single charge will provide up to 4.5 hours of listening time.

Apple's upcoming AirPods will sound comparable to the AirPods 2 but will have better bass and bottom end.

AirPods second-generation will continue to be offered for individuals who prefer the earlier design, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to Kuo, there are two pricing alternatives for the AirPods 3. First, Apple may reduce the price of the existing AirPods 2 to $199 and fill the void with the AirPods 3.

The second possibility is that the AirPods 2 will remain on sale for $159/ $199 and the AirPods 3 will be offered at a higher price.



