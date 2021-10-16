THIS old Rs 2 coin can make you millionaire; here’s how

New Delhi: People are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of individuals nowadays desire to work from home. In such a case, we are going to tell you about a fantastic approach to earn lakhs while sitting at home. If you have old coins stashed in the house's piggy bank, they can be turned into a source of income.

You can become a millionaire if you have a habit of collecting antique coins or notes. People frequently maintain antique coins in excellent condition. The value of these coins has skyrocketed in recent years. You can earn lakhs of rupees with this. Today, we're going to tell you about a two-rupee coin that can make you a fortune if you sell it.

We're going to tell you about a coin that can make you money. It won't take long for you to become a millionaire if you have this particular 2 rupee coin. This two-rupee coin was actually created in 1994. The Indian flag is seen on the reverse of this coin. The Quikr website has set the price of these rare coins at Rs 5 lakh.

The cost of a coin is Rs 2 lakh

Queen Victoria's one rupee silver coin cost Rs 2 lakh before India gained independence. The one rupee British currency of George V King Emperor 1918 has also been valued at Rs 9 lakh. These coins are available for purchase on the Quickr e-commerce site.

This is an agreement between the seller and the buyer to sell something for a certain price. Actually, these coins are in high demand, and millions of rupees will be readily available.

Know where you can sell coins?

If you have such coins and want to sell them, you must first visit the website and register. To begin, you must first take a picture of this coin and upload it to the website. Buyers will get in touch with you directly. You can then sell your currency according to the payment and delivery terms. Bargaining is also possible here.

