Hinduja Group Chairman SP Hinduja Passes Away At 87

New Delhi: The chairman of the Hinduja Group, Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, died on Wednesday in London at the age of 87, according to the news agency PTI. He had been ill for some time and was the oldest of the four Hinduja brothers.

"Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok, and the entire Hinduja family regret to announce the passing of our family patriarch and Chairman of the Hinduja Group, Mr. S P Hinduja, today," the family's statement read.

The eldest child of PD Hinduja, the man who founded the Hinduja Group, Srichand Hinduja was lovingly referred to as "SP" by his coworkers and friends. SP served as the chairman of the Hinduja Group, the Hinduja Family, and other charity foundations.

In 1952, SP finished his education and began working with his father in the family business.

SP, along with his brothers Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok Hinduja, came up with the idea and developed the strategy for the diversification and growth of the Hinduja Group under his vision and leadership.

Years of business experience in both free market and protected economies in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas established SP's core conviction that a free market economy can foster more tolerance and understanding among diverse people and cultures, ultimately advancing humanity.

Further details awaited