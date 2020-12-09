हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Income Tax

I-T raid at various premises belonging to KJS cement factory owner Pawan Ahluwalia

I-T sleuths made multiple searches in various premises belonging to the cement manufacturer located at Maihar, Satna, Delhi and Jaipur.

I-T raid at various premises belonging to KJS cement factory owner Pawan Ahluwalia

New Delhi: Income Tax officials raided several places at KJS cement factory owner Pawan Ahluwalia's place.

I-T sleuths made multiple searches in various premises belonging to the cement manufacturer located at Maihar, Satna, Delhi and Jaipur.

It may be recalled that in August this year, the GST intelligence officials had detected over Rs 17 crore tax evasion by the cement manufacturer and had arrested one of its directors.

They also conducted multiple searches in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from August 5 to August 11 at various premises belonging to the cement manufacturer located at Maihar, Satna and their registered dealers and distributors.

Searches have indicated that substantial quantities of cement and clinker have been supplied clandestinely without payment of Goods & Service Tax (GST) in the states of MP and UP, the statement issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Bhopal zonal unit.

The searches were conducted at Maihar, Satna, Allahabad, Kushinagar, Agra, Kanpur and New Delhi. In all, 28 searches were conducted during the one-week long operation, it said.

In view of the serious offences committed and the evidences collected, two directors of the company were identified as organiser and financial beneficiary of this GST evasion case. One of the directors was arrested on 12th August, 2020 under the provisions of Central GST Act, 2017, the statement said.

Another director did not join the investigations despite being summoned for three times. He produced a medical opinion regarding Covid-19 symptoms. However, he has now absconded and is being traced by the officials, the DGGI had said.

The absconding director had been earlier convicted for offence under Indian Penal Code in the coal block allocation case by the Delhi District court in the year 2017, it said, without citing further details.

With PTI Inputs

Tags:
Income TaxKJS cementPawan AhluwaliaGST
