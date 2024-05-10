New Delhi: ICICI Bank has announced that Bijith Bhaskar has resigned from his role at the bank. In ICICI bank, he was responsible for heading divisions like cards, payment solutions, e-commerce, and consumer finance. He had been working with the bank for 21 years and his resignation will take effect on May 18.

"The decision is based purely on personal reasons to pursue opportunities outside the bank," Bhaskar clarified in his resignation letter. Bhaskar is one of the organization's senior management personnel. The bank accepted his resignation on the same day, according to a filing with the stock exchange.

He has led various product teams and managed several business areas including retail liabilities, retail assets, and small and medium enterprises (SME), across different geographies.

The country's second-largest private bank admitted to a data glitch last month. About 17,000 newly issued credit cards were mistakenly linked to the wrong accounts in the bank's digital systems. The bank quickly resolved the error and confirmed that there was no misuse of the affected cards.