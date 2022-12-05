'If I committed SUICIDE...' Elon Musk tells THIS to audience during live session on Twitter Files

New Delhi: For his inventions, Elon Musk is well-known. He is the CEO of Tesla and the founder of the rocket company SpaceX. However, since he bought Twitter, he has been making news for his statements and ideas. Despite concerns about the billionaire's mental health and safety, Twitter's "chief twit" Elon Musk told viewers during a live Q&A session that he had no suicidal intentions. After concerns for his safety surfaced, Musk, 51, informed everyone that a mysterious untimely death would not be of his own doing.

Musk led a live Q&A on the "Twitter Files" bombshell that was released on Friday in a Saturday Twitter Space.

One of the 100,000 viewers who were present questioned Musk if he was "suicidal" throughout the conversation. "I don't think about taking my own life. If I killed myself, it wasn't really me "Musk answered. 1.8 million people watched the entire Twitter Space interview, according to Twitter.

Musk, a self-described free speech absolutist, has promised to leak the Twitter Files in order to reveal Twitter's alleged "free speech suppression," which has sparked speculation about his safety and mental health. According to the report from Insider's Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert, the files featured private interactions between Twitter employees over a New York Post article on President Biden's son Hunter.

Musk asserted in the Q&A that Twitter's filtering favoured Democrats over Republicans. He claimed that the treatment of the rival political groups "was not even-handed," according to the Epoch Times. Musk has made allusions to his own perhaps strange demise before. A billionaire's Tweet from May sparked a lot of online rumours. If I pass away inexplicably, it's been good getting to know you, he wrote.