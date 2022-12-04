BIZARRE: Wedding invitation with stock market lingo goes viral; Check THIS amazing marriage card

New Delhi: The nation's wedding season has begun, and each couple is attempting to make a distinctive impact with their wedding celebrations. One Maharashtrian couple caught attention for their distinctive wedding invitations. Their invitation cards, which featured stock market imagery, received a lot of feedback. The pair from the state's Nanded region employed stock market lingo to describe numerous ceremonies and even the couple's titles.

It was stated that the couple's names were Dr. Sandesh Medicine Ltd. and Dr. Divya Anaesthesia Ltd. As an additional twist on the initial public offering, the invitation's title was Invitation of Precious Occasion (IPO). (Also Read: No money in bank account? You can still withdraw cash 3-times your salary from banks like SBI, ICICI; Here’s HOW)

The bride and groom referred to their guests as "investors" and referred to the wedding as a "merger". Popular investors like Warren Buffett, Jhunjhunwala, and Harshdayal Mehta were also addressed by name on the invitation. (Also Read: More worries for government as two more HOSPITALS fall prey to CYBERATTACK after AIIMS: Deets inside)

The stock market in India released the one-of-a-kind card on Instagram. "Marriage invitation card of a doctor who appears to be a rabid stock market enthusiast... The caption instructed viewers to start reading from the Hindi first line. Many people commented on the card on social media.

Many people praised the creativity displayed in the invitations' creation. One person went so far as to say that was among the most intriguing cards they had ever seen.

"Creativity at his best," one person commented. "Too much innovation and a die-hard stock market devotee," said another. Allowed just for Demat account holders, a third source said. Fourth person: "Divorce ko stop loss belonged kya?" hilariously questioned.