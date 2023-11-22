trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2691198
Indian Restaurant Drops Bold Warning To Brits - 'Don't Order If You Can't Eat Spicy Foods'

 In a humorous yet straightforward move, an Indian restaurant in Britain has set the tone for spice enthusiasts with a no-nonsense notice that has gone viral. The notice, shared on the 'X' handle @NoContextBrits, includes a clear "Spice Level Warning" ranging from Level 0 to 5.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 08:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a humorous yet straightforward move, an Indian restaurant in Britain has set the tone for spice enthusiasts with a no-nonsense notice that has gone viral. The notice, shared on the 'X' handle @NoContextBrits, includes a clear "Spice Level Warning" ranging from Level 0 to 5.

However, the standout feature is the fine print that firmly states, "We will no longer issue refunds when you order your food spicy and can't handle it." (Also Read: Latest SBI vs HDFC vs PNB vs ICICI Bank's Home Loan Rates 2023 Compared; Check Here)

The viral picture has triggered a wave of amusing reactions online. Some jokingly questioned if refunds were offered when Indians found their ordered spicy food not spicy enough. (Also Read: Bank Holidays In December 2023: Bank Branches To Be Closed For 18 Days - Check City-Wise List)

Others marveled at the fact that such a notice needed to be explicitly written, while a playful suggestion was made to imagine getting a refund because you couldn't finish your spicy dish.

This incident adds a dash of spice, not just to the food, but also to the online banter surrounding culinary adventures and spice tolerance.

Take a look at the netizen's reaction:

 

