New Delhi: In a humorous yet straightforward move, an Indian restaurant in Britain has set the tone for spice enthusiasts with a no-nonsense notice that has gone viral. The notice, shared on the 'X' handle @NoContextBrits, includes a clear "Spice Level Warning" ranging from Level 0 to 5.

However, the standout feature is the fine print that firmly states, "We will no longer issue refunds when you order your food spicy and can't handle it."

Local Indian restaurant has had enough. pic.twitter.com/ZKuisKhIXT — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) November 21, 2023

The viral picture has triggered a wave of amusing reactions online. Some jokingly questioned if refunds were offered when Indians found their ordered spicy food not spicy enough.

Others marveled at the fact that such a notice needed to be explicitly written, while a playful suggestion was made to imagine getting a refund because you couldn't finish your spicy dish.

This incident adds a dash of spice, not just to the food, but also to the online banter surrounding culinary adventures and spice tolerance.

Take a look at the netizen's reaction:

Do they refund when Indians order spicy food and don't find it spicy enough? November 21, 2023