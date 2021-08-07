हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indigo

IndiGo offers unlimited free tickets for Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for one year

Announcing the offer for the Olympic gold medallist, Ronojoy Dutta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honoured to welcome you onboard one of our flights. With all humility, we would like to offer you free flights on IndiGo for a year.”  

IndiGo offers unlimited free tickets for Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for one year

New Delhi: IndiGo on Saturday (August 7) announced that leading air carriers will provide unlimited free travel to Neeraj Chopra for one year. The Olympic gold medallist can travel for free with IndiGo from August 8, 2021, till August 7, 2022.

Announcing the offer for the Olympic gold medallist, Ronojoy Dutta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honoured to welcome you onboard one of our flights. With all humility, we would like to offer you free flights on IndiGo for a year.”   

Notably, Chopra won the Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the finals of Men’s javelin throw on August 7, 2021.  “You have shown us what hard work, resilience and passion can achieve and I am sure you will be a torch bearer for future Indian athletes. Well done, Neeraj,” Dutta added. 

Earlier in the day, Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday promised to gift the company's upcoming SUV XUV700 to Chopra. Also Read: TVS Jupiter scooter prices increased! Check latest rates, features and more: In Pics

Responding to a Twitter user who asked him to gift Chopra the XUV700 on the microblogging platform, Mahindra replied, "Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 700. Also Read: Anand Mahindra promises to gift XUV700 to gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IndigoNeeraj ChopraOlympics
Next
Story

Is BYJU’s acquiring Vedantu? Check what the latter’s CEO has to say

Must Watch

PT7M53S

COVID-19: Emergency use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine approved