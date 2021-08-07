IndiGo offers unlimited free tickets for Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for one year

New Delhi: IndiGo on Saturday (August 7) announced that leading air carriers will provide unlimited free travel to Neeraj Chopra for one year. The Olympic gold medallist can travel for free with IndiGo from August 8, 2021, till August 7, 2022.

Announcing the offer for the Olympic gold medallist, Ronojoy Dutta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honoured to welcome you onboard one of our flights. With all humility, we would like to offer you free flights on IndiGo for a year.”

Notably, Chopra won the Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the finals of Men’s javelin throw on August 7, 2021. “You have shown us what hard work, resilience and passion can achieve and I am sure you will be a torch bearer for future Indian athletes. Well done, Neeraj,” Dutta added.

Earlier in the day, Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday promised to gift the company's upcoming SUV XUV700 to Chopra. Also Read: TVS Jupiter scooter prices increased! Check latest rates, features and more: In Pics

Responding to a Twitter user who asked him to gift Chopra the XUV700 on the microblogging platform, Mahindra replied, "Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 700. Also Read: Anand Mahindra promises to gift XUV700 to gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

