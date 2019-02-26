Infosys launches 5G Living Labs in five global locations

New Delhi: IT services firm Infosys has said it has launched new service offerings to help enterprises tap into 5G technology, while simultaneously helping communication service providers (CSPs) accelerate and monetise their 5G network deployment.

Infosys’ newly established 5G Living Labs in five global locations include Bengaluru, Richardson, Indianapolis, Frankfurt and Melbourne.

“5G will transform network capabilities bringing in significant opportunities for network virtualization, AI and Automation, while lowering associated costs considerably, and enhancing delivery of network-based services. More importantly, 5G will enable enterprises – IT and other business departments – to usher in a new era of innovation, create new experiences and improve operational efficiency in organizations,” Infosys said in a statement.

Infosys said that the global network of Infosys 5G Living Labs are designed to help enterprises imagine and curate game changing ideas driven by 5G, and rapidly prototype them to life.

The labs combine emerging technologies expertise in areas like IoT, AR, VR and AI, unique design thinking driven approaches and a diverse partner ecosystem that is deeply invested in 5G technologies.

"5G is opening an array of opportunities for CSPs and enterprises in the digital era. Infosys' suite of 5G offerings are powered by our extensive experience of working with major telecom service providers and enterprises globally in transforming their business and technology landscape," Infosys President and Deputy COO Ravi Kumar S said.