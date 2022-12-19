'Inspiring to see rapid technological changes under your leadership': Google CEO Sundar Pichai after meeting PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, met with Narendra Modi, the prime minister, on Monday. Thank you for a wonderful meeting today PM @narendramodi, the Google CEO tweeted. It is encouraging to observe how quickly technology is advancing under your direction. We look forward to advancing an accessible, open internet for all while supporting India's G20 chairmanship and our strong collaboration.

"The development we're seeing across India has advanced thanks to Prime Minister Modi's Digital India agenda, and I'm enthusiastic for India to share its experience with the globe as it takes over the G20 presidency in 2023," he said.

"There is still a tonne of opportunities, and India has experienced amazing technical transformation. I'm glad I got to see it up close, and I can't wait till my next trip."

The pace of technological advancement in India, according to Sundar Pichai, who is in the country, has been extraordinary. Google, he added, supports startups and small businesses, invests in cybersecurity, offers education and skill training, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) in fields like agriculture and healthcare.

"I'm here to check how our USD 10 billion, 10-year India Digitization Fund (IDF) is progressing and to offer fresh approaches. Our Google for India event is advancing India's digital future.

Pichai expressed his astonishment at the ways in which individuals are already utilising technology to improve their communities.

"One of the local tech entrepreneurs I met today pioneered the field by providing a radiation-free and non-invasive technology for breast cancer screening; another created a chatbot that aids in stress management. During a discussion at Women Will, I was pleased to hear their tales and to provide my opinions on how technology may increase opportunities.