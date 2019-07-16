close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air India

It will take 2-3 days for scheduling to use Pakistani airspace, says Air India official

The Pakistan airspace had been shut in the aftermath of Indian Air Force airstrikes targeting terrorist posts in Balakot in February.

It will take 2-3 days for scheduling to use Pakistani airspace, says Air India official

New Delhi: Hours after the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority ordered its airspace to be opened to all civilian traffic for flights between India and Pakistan, Air India official said that it will take 2 to 3 days for scheduling to use Pakistani airspace.

Indian airlines on Tuesday resumed flight operations over the Pakistan airspace, after the latter removed access restrictions, following Balakot airstrikes by the Indian Air Force in February. Air India was saddled with heavy financial losses following this.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation wrote on Twitter, "After cancellation of NOTAMS by Pakistan and India in the early hours of Tuesday, there are no restrictions on airspaces of both countries, flights have started using the closed air routes, bringing a significant relief for airlines".

In March, Pakistan partially opened its airspace but did not allow Indian flight to fly over its airspace.

Since then, foreign carriers had been using Indian airspace have been forced to take costly detours because they cannot fly over Pakistan. The closure mainly affects flights from Europe to Southeast Asia.

Tags:
Air IndiaPakistan air spacePakistan
Next
Story

Amazon workers in US, Europe begin protests on Prime Day sale event

Must Watch

PT38M20S

Forthcoming elections make Mamata remember economically weaker upper castes?