IVY Growth Associates organizes a pep talk to create growth opportunities for startups and investors in Northeast India

IVY Growth Associates, a company dedicated to the establishment of a startup ecosystem, sponsored a pep talk to encourage startups and investors to work together in Northeast India.

Prateek Toshniwal, an investor, networker, financial advisor, and mentor, and Sharad Todi, NBFC Owner, Startup Investor, and Serial Entrepreneur from IVY Growth Associates, visited Guwahati to organise the pep talk and meet with investors and founders of several Northeast Indian firms. The goal was to strengthen and stimulate the entrepreneurial and start-up communities in the Northeast.

IVY Growth Associates has assisted, mentored, nurtured, and accelerated a number of early-stage businesses. The organisation, which values creation, communication, and collaboration, works with startups as advisers, giving them with valuable experience learning to achieve certain goals and aiding them in finding the proper investors from their angel network.

Prateek Toshniwal of IVY Growth Associates said, “In the last one month, IVY has grown its portfolio by 8 startups and are in process of completing 4 mandates of fund raising for startups from Surat, Delhi and Bangalore i.e Hobit, Zappfresh, Refrens, and Bebeburp. The gates at IVY are open for investors to become venture partners and for startups to pitch their ideas”

The pep talk was attended by – Antariksh Baruah, Manusmita Rabha, Palash Jyoti Mahanta, Himadri Baruah, Pankhi Sarma, Plaban Sharma, Sahil Hussain, Udit Phukan, Diganta Kr Das, Mrinal Jyoti Hira, Sahil Shah, Kaushal Choudhury, Boudhayan Dutta, Sujoy Choudhury, Amit Bhattacharya, Rajib Ghosh, Gunajit Brahma, Prasurjya Talukdar, Sumit Das, Imran Hussain, Sahil Huda, Jigyan Deep Kalita, Rishab Jain, Luhit Parajuli, Abhishek Choudhury, Ratan Kumar, Abhilash, Nimisha Medhi, Aditya Tosniwal, Sandeep Lahoti, Sumouli Banik and Sharique Hussain.