Jagmohan Singh Cash Flow Coach aids businesses via JSA Online Portal

With a visionary approach to educate and enlighten individuals to experience financial freedom with financial control, Jagmohan Singh has launched a helpline and the world’s only technical support center, JSA Online Portal for running a profitable and cash-rich business.

Having founded the leading company, Jagmohan strives to start a ‘University of Finance and Numbers’ established globally so that every man in need can get easy and effective access to it and implement the strategies procured in their businesses and life with handholding support.

Being a cash flow coach, Jagmohan has received the Introduction Leader Certification from Landmark Education. He is also a public speaker recognized in various study circles of the Finance and Business Association. “The online world of commerce is strongly emerging as compared to physical markets. People need to be future-ready and accommodate technology in all their processes to thrive in this competitive market. The new way of life is physical health and online business and as soon as people realize it, it would benefit their ventures”, says JSA Online Portal founder.

The man with a business acumen

Originally from the grounds of Punjab, Jagmohan holds a degree in commerce from Delhi University. Opting for the challenge that people call Chartered Accountancy, the man learned the Art and Science of numbers coupled with Finance and Law. After three years of tireless efforts, the man emerged as an All India Rank holder and joined as an associate at a Big 4 Accounting and Law Firm, E&Y.

At E&Y, Jagmohan learned the tactics of management audits across India around ‘System and Processes’, which later became his area of expertise. He gained the specialization while interacting with Directors, VP, GM, Managers, Executives, and workers at all levels.

The business adept says, “I believe that business is a number game which needs to be played with proper knowledge of finance and law. I envision seeing an atmosphere where every human being on this earth lives a cash-rich, happy, and peaceful life while supporting each other. For every aspiring entrepreneur, remember that doing business in the area of your passion with a focused approach adds real value to your endeavor contributing to long-term success goals.”

Having started from a 400 square feet office in District Centre, Janakpuri, with merely 2 employees handling all operations, JSA Online Portal now accumulates more than 100 employees with serving 1000+ clients across the country and even overseas.

Catering to business and brand owners who desire to master and implement finance and numbers in their company, Jagmohan fortifies to yield a hassle-free and cash-rich life.

(Disclaimer: This is a featured article.)