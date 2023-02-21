Kangana Ranaut Takes Swipe on Meta head Mark Zuckerberg for Imitating Elon Musk’s Paid Subscription Model for Instagram, Facebook

New Delhi: Meta has also announced Twitter-like paid subscription model for Instagram and Facebook that lets users to get a blue verified badge, access to the customer support, and other benefits with a monthly premium. Earlier, Twitter brought the blue tick paid subscription model that is allowing customers to purchase the blue tick, which was back then only given by the company for the popular, high-profile, and worthy accounts.

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a swipe on Meta head Mark Zuckerberg for imitating Twitter-like paid subscription model for Instagram and Facebook. She said Elon Musk fought with the whole world to do that, media criticised him and people threatened to leave Twitter, he hadn’e even rolled out all features and his ideas such big hit and people already hijacked his ideas and copying them. She called it the biggest drawback of being a genius.

Ha ha @elonmusk fought with the whole world to do this,media criticised him and people threatened to leave twitter, he hasn’t even rolled out all features and his ideas such big hit that and people already hijacked his ideas and copying them, biggest drawback of being a genius. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2023

She commented on a Twitter user post sharing Mark Zuckerberg’s annoucement post on ‘Meta Verified’ – a new paid susbcription service for Meta bundle that gives the subscribers a blue badge, and some other benefits.

Earlier, Elon Musk responded on the post and called ‘Inevitable’ when the Twitter user mocked Meta for copying the model.

It it to be noted that Elon Musk led Twitter launched Twitter Blue across the world that allows users to purchase the blue tick by paying a monthly premium. Earlier, Blue ticks were given by the company for free but only to notable, popular and prominent accounts, which Musk called ‘Corrupt’.