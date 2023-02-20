Mark Zuckerberg’s Old Reaction Video of Getting Accepted to Harvard Goes Viral

New Delhi: Meta (Facebook) founder and head Mark Zuckerberg’s old video is getting traction on the Internet in which he was being shot when checking the result of Harvard entrance in 2006. Although Mark Zuckerberg didn’t complete his degree from Harvard as he dropped out from the college in the middle. In the meantime, he created the social media app along with college friends that later became Facebook. Upon the meteoric growth of facebook popularity and users, he finally left the college to pursue full-fledged on the social media app.

Facebook was rebranded as Meta in 2021 that has now owned photo-sharing app Instagram and communication app Whatsapp. It’s a tech giant with the direct competition with other tech giants like Twitter.

A Twitter user Historic Vids has shared the old video on Twitter. It has garnered over 12.3 M views, over 5,288 retweets, and 91.5k likes.

Mark Zuckerberg getting accepted to Harvard, 2006 pic.twitter.com/z3EVPvjUr5 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 18, 2023

A Twitter user Ben Sheehan commented that it would’ve been 2001 or 2002.

Joe Schneider took a swipe and wrote, “my daughter showed more emotion getting into the high school she wanted to lol”.