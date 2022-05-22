New Delhi: In order to strengthen India's start-up ecosystem and collaborative innovation, the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mikro Grafeio Services Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission Pvt Ltd. (KDEM), and Mr. Santosh Mahalingam, CEO, Mikro Grafeio Services Pvt. Ltd., signed an MOU in Bengaluru to promote the 'Beyond Bengaluru' mission to key emerging cities and districts across Karnataka through enhanced collaborative initiatives.

This MOU aims to bring about a necessary shift in the perception of commercial spaces in cities other than Bengaluru in order for the correct social and economic impact to emerge.

By identifying prospective clusters in the state, KDEM's Beyond Bengaluru programme is championing the objective of spreading the digital economy's expansion beyond Bangalore. The Beyond Bengaluru programme of KDEM intends to develop a community of major industry leaders, entrepreneurs, start-up owners, academia, accelerators, and the student population, with the goal of attracting investments and creating jobs in the state.

Mikro Grafeio Services Pvt. Ltd. is a social impact start-up that intends to create jobs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns. They encourage hybrid work patterns by providing flexible workplaces for employees to work from home. It seeks to incentivize businesses and organisations to set up global offshore capabilities in the Mysore, Mangalore, and Hubbali clusters with the help of KDEM by developing and pooling resources and creating plug-and-play infrastructure. Engaging with the hospitality industry to optimise existing inventories and establishing sector-specific incubator centres are also on the table.

Santhosh Mahalingam, CEO of Mikro Grafeio Services, reflected on the MOU's overall social sustainability and impact. "As an ESG-conscious business, we've been working to close the digital gap and empower local economies by offering universal access to entrepreneurial and professional possibilities, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities." We also plan to improve our skilling expertise to satisfy the needs of KDEM's Talent Accelerator ecosystem in growing cities and towns, in order to accelerate sector-specific talent development projects."