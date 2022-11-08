topStoriesenglish
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

LIC increases stake in Voltas, buys additional 2% stake for Rs 635 crore

LIC said it acquired Voltas' shares worth Rs 634.50 crore through open market transactions during the period from August 10 to November 4, 2022.

Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 01:45 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its shareholding in Voltas by buying an additional 2 per cent stake.

LIC said it acquired Voltas' shares worth Rs 634.50 crore through open market transactions during the period from August 10 to November 4, 2022.

The state-owned life insurer increased its shareholding from 2,27,04,306 shares (equivalent to 6.862 per cent) to 2,93,95,224 (8.884 per cent) in Voltas, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Voltas is engaged in the business of air conditioning, refrigeration, electro-mechanical projects as an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor both in domestic and international market.

Stock of LIC closed at Rs 633.30 apiece on BSE, up by 0.84 per cent, while Voltas scrip ended 1.24 per cent lower at Rs 834.40 apiece.

