हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LIC IPO

LIC IPO DRHP filed with SEBI today: Here’s all you need to know

The government plans to sell 316,249,885 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each in a public offering that will take place before the end of the current fiscal year in March.

LIC IPO DRHP filed with SEBI today: Here’s all you need to know

New Delhi: The government's 5 percent equity holding in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) would be sold in the upcoming IPO, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) submitted with capital markets regulator SEBI today. 

According to the DRHP, the government would sell 316 million equity shares to investors through the IPO, out of a total of 6.32 billion equity shares available. The LIC's DRHP has set the stage for the country's largest public offering. The LIC initial public offering (IPO) will be wholly an offer for sale (OFS) by the promoter, the Government of India.

The government plans to sell 316,249,885 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each in a public offering that will take place before the end of the current fiscal year in March. A week ago, the LIC's embedded value was set at more than Rs 5 lakh crore. 

Because there will be no new issue of equity shares, the profits of the LIC share sale will go to the Government of India, and the insurance business will not get any revenues from the all-OFS IPO.

The public offering could help the government meet its lowered divestment objective of Rs 78,000 crore, down from Rs 1.75 lakh crore previously. The government has raised Rs 12,000 crore from divestment receipts so far this fiscal year. LIC is currently owned entirely by the Indian government. LIC is a state-owned insurance colossus that controls a sizable chunk of the market.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LIC IPOLICLife Insurance Corporation of IndiaLIC shares
Next
Story

Here’s why you should discard Nonstick and use cast iron instead

Must Watch

PT8M34S

Badhir News: Voting will be held in UP for the second phase tomorrow