LIC Total Premium Rises 17% To Rs 2.32 Lakh Crore In FY23

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday said its total premium rose 17 percent to Rs 2.32 lakh crore during FY2022-23. The same stood at Rs 1.99 lakh crore in the year-ago period. In terms of the premium collected, it continues to hold a market share of 62.58 percent as on March 2023, LIC said in a statement.

According to the Life Insurance Council data, private insurers have also collected a considerable amount of premium in March due to last-minute customer rush to benefit ahead of the April 1 withdrawal of tax exemptions for non-linked policies. (Also Read: Latest FD Rates 2023: SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs PNB vs Canara Bank Compared)

LIC's premium growth for fiscal 2023 is the second highest among its listed peers, with HDFC Life leading with 18.83 percent, SBI Life at 16.22 percent, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company at 12.55 percent, it said. (Also Read: EPFO E-Passbook Service Down Again)

With regard to individual single premiums, LIC witnessed a growth of 3.30 percent and individual non-single premiums grew 10 percent, its group single premium grew 21.76 percent to Rs 1,67,235 crore from Rs 1,37,350.36 crore.

For March 2023, LIC's premium for the individual category exceeds Rs 10,000 crore -- the highest amongst all life insurance companies -- followed by HDFC Life, SBI Life, and Tata AIA Life gathering Rs 2,989.17 crore, Rs 2,318.77 crore, Rs 1,884.41 crore, respectively.

In the individual non-single premium segment, it grew 10.49 percent from Rs 5,501.12 crore in March 2022 to Rs 6,077.97 crore in March 2023.