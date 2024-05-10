Realme GT Neo 6 Smartphone With Android 14 And Dual Microphones Launched; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has launched the Realme GT Neo 6 smartphone in the Chinese market. The newly-launched smartphone will go on sale on May 15. Notably, the smartphone has a dual three-dimensional cooling system with a 10014mm square VC cooling area. It comes in green, purple and silver colour options.

The company claims that the battery can be charged from zero to 50 per cent in ten minutes with the help of fast charging technology. The smartphone comes with storage variants: 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB.

Realme GT Neo 6 Price

For the 12GB + 256GB base model, the phone is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,000). The 16GB + 256GB storage model priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000), while the 16GB + 512GB carries a price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000). The top-end variant 16GB + 1TB costs at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,658). (Also Read: Motorola Launches Moto Buds And Moto Buds+ Earbuds In India: Check Price, Offers, Specs And More)

Realme GT Neo 6 Specifications:

The smartphone features an 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 6,000 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 4nm octa-core Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The handset is loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

Th Realme GT Neo 6 runs on Android 14-based realme UI 5. In the camera department, the smartphone has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50MP, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-MP on the front. (Also Read: Google Pixel 8a Launched In India With Tensor G3 Chipset: Check Price, Offers, Specs And More)

For connectivity, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, NavlC, and a USB Type-C port. The Realme GT Neo 6 has Hi-Res certification and supports OReality Audio sound effects. The phone is packed with a dual microphone as well.