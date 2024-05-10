Tech Showdown: iPad Air 6th Gen (2024) vs iPad Air 5th Gen (2022); Is the Rs 5,000 Increment Worth It?

New Delhi: In the fast-paced realm of technology, Apple has launched its latest iPad Air (2024) at the company's special event. The Apple iPad Air 6th Generation is offered in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch, supporting the new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. The newly launched device is available in Space Gray, Starlight, Purple, and Blue colour options.

After rolling out the premium gadget, it sparks curiosity among consumers. This is because tech enthusiasts have started comparing it to its predecessor, the iPad Air (2022) model. It was launched in Blue, Space Grey, Pink, Purple, and Starlight colour options.

Apple's iPad Air is now available for order through the Apple Store app in 29 countries and regions, including India. Customers can expect their orders to be shipped directly to them, and the iPad Air will also be stocked in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting May 15th.

From enhanced capabilities to improved user experience, let's delve into the specifications of iPads launched in different years.

iPad Air 6th Gen And iPad Air 5th Gen Price And Launch Date:

The 6th Generation Apple iPad Air (2024) launched on May 7 this year. It launched with a price tag of Rs 59,900. With the launch, the device succeeds the 5th Generation Apple iPad Air, launched on March 18, 2022, at Rs 54,900. Hence, it's a Rs 5,000 Rs hike in the product. (Also Read: Realme GT Neo 6 Smartphone With Android 14 And Dual Microphones Launched; Check Price, Specs)

iPad Air 6th Gen (2024):

The new Apple iPad Air lineup offers two screen sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch, with impressive display resolutions of 2360 x 1640 pixels and 2732 x 204 pixels, respectively. Both models feature Retina True Tone technology.

These iPads are loaded with the Apple M2 chip, boasting an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. With options for 8GB RAM and storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 1TB, users can customize their device as per their needs.

It runs on iPadOS 17. The device sports 12MP rear and front cameras. And with battery capacities of 28.93 watt-hours for the 11-inch model and 36.59 watt-hours for the 13-inch version, enjoy extended usage times of up to 10 hours, or 9 hours with 5G connectivity. It has eSIM only.

For connectivity, it supports 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Thunderbolt 3, USB 4, and GPS/GNSS.

iPad Air 5th Gen (2022):

The tablet features a 10.9-inch vibrant display with a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels. It sports Retina True Tone technology for lifelike visuals. The device is powered by the Apple M1 chip, offering an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU for seamless performance. (Also Read:

It runs on iPadOS 15 and has 12 MP rear and front cameras. With a 28.6 watt-hour battery, enjoy up to 10 hours of usage, or 9 hours with 5G connectivity. However, the storage option ranges from 64GB to 256 GB. The tablet comes with a 28.6-watt-hour battery and enjoys up to 10 hours of usage or 9 hours with 5G connectivity.

Note: Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose tablets wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.