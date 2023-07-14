trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635329
L&T Plays A Critical Role In India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission

According to L&T, the company is involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission from manufacturing of subsystems till mission tracking.

Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 12:01 PM IST|Source: IANS

Chennai: Engineering major Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) said that it is playing a critical role in India's third moon mission slated to launch on Friday afternoon.

The critical booster segments, namely head end segment, middle segment, and nozzle bucket flange, with a diameter of 3.2 metre were manufactured and proof pressure tested at L&T’s Facility in Powai.

Other contributions to the mission include supply of ground and flight umbilical plates, manufactured from L&T’s hi-tech Aerospace Manufacturing Facility at Coimbatore.

L&T also has been playing a key role in the system integration of the rocket for the Indian space programme, the company said.

“We are privileged to partner with ISRO in nationally important space programmes for which L&T has contributed its remarkable engineering prowess, manufacturing expertise and skilled workforce. The space sector is opening up for the Indian Industry and we will leverage this long association with the ISRO to play a bigger role in space programmes of the future,” A.T. Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and Head, L&T Defence said.

