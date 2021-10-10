TCS Recruitment: IT major on a hiring spree, plans to hire 40,000 candidates

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it is planning to hire more than 40,000 candidates direct from campuses in the upcoming months, as the demand for IT services in the post-COVID era rises manifold.

TCS, which is India’s largest IT services company, announced its bumper hiring plans, alongside posting record profits for the second quarter of the ongoing financial year. However, the company is currently faced with a talent war against other IT companies and Indian tech startups.

TCS said that the company’s attrition rate in Q2 of FY22 has jumped to 11.2%. TCS’ Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad pointed out that high attrition levels are expected to continue in the next two to three quarters. He also said that the high attrition rates are ‘concernin’.

“We may have to increase the volume or velocity of our hiring a bit more than what we usually do because of increased attrition,” Lakkad added. In the first half of FY22, the company hired 43,000 fresh graduates, more than the target announced by the company in July 2021.

TCS is now also planning to hire more than 35,000 individuals in the second half of the ongoing financial year. This means that the company will hire a total of 78,000 fresh graduates by the end of the FY2 if it meets its targets. Also Read: Shocking! Flipkart customer orders Rs 53,000 iPhone 12, gets Rs 5 soap inside box

“Investing ahead of time in building our own pipeline of talent has helped us overcome supply-side challenges, and meet the execution timelines of our customers’ growth and transformation programs. By focusing on organic talent development and by linking learning with careers, we have kept employee satisfaction levels high,” Lakkad told The News Minute. Also Read: After selling Air India to Tatas, Centre now plans to monetise 3 other AI subsidiaries, Alliance Air

Live TV

#mute