Maruti Suzuki announces price hike for select cars due to increase in input costs

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Monday (January 27) announced a price hike of around 4.7 per cent on select models owing to an increase in the input costs. The price change varies across models and ranges from 0% to 4.7% (Ex-Showroom - Delhi). The new prices are effective from January 27, 2020.

"Maruti Suzuki India Ltd today announced a price change for select models owing to increase in input costs. The price change varies across models and ranges from 0 per cent to 4.7 per cent (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new prices are effective from January 27, 2020," the carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

Here are the new prices of different cars manufactured by the company:

Alto - Price hike between Rs 6000 to Rs 9300

S Presso - Price Hike between Rs 1500 to Rs 8000

Wagon R - Price hike between Re 1500 to Rs 4000

Swift - Price hike upto Rs 5000

Ertiga - Price Hike between Rs 4300 to Rs 10,000

Baleno - Price Hike between Rs 3200 - 8000

XL6 - Price hike upto 5000

Notably, Maruti Suzuki India sells vehicles through Arena and Nexa channels with Alto, WagonR, Celerio, S-Presso, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and Eeco being sold by Arena dealers and models like Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross and XL6 are sold through the Nexa dealerships of Maruti Suzuki India.

The carmarker also launched its BS6-compliant Alto S-CNG for an introductory price of Rs 4.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) on Monday.