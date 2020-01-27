हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki announces price hike for select cars due to increase in input costs

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday (January 27) announced a price change for select models owing to increase in input costs.

Maruti Suzuki announces price hike for select cars due to increase in input costs

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Monday (January 27) announced a price hike of around 4.7 per cent on select models owing to an increase in the input costs. The price change varies across models and ranges from 0% to 4.7% (Ex-Showroom - Delhi). The new prices are effective from January 27, 2020.

"Maruti Suzuki India Ltd today announced a price change for select models owing to increase in input costs. The price change varies across models and ranges from 0 per cent to 4.7 per cent (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new prices are effective from January 27, 2020," the carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

Here are the new prices of different cars manufactured by the company:

Alto - Price hike between Rs 6000 to Rs 9300

S Presso - Price Hike between Rs 1500 to Rs 8000

Wagon R - Price hike between Re 1500 to Rs 4000

Swift - Price hike upto Rs 5000

Ertiga - Price Hike between  Rs 4300 to Rs 10,000

Baleno - Price Hike between Rs 3200 - 8000

XL6 - Price hike upto 5000

Notably, Maruti Suzuki India sells vehicles through Arena and Nexa channels with Alto, WagonR, Celerio, S-Presso, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and Eeco being sold by Arena dealers and models like Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross and XL6 are sold through the Nexa dealerships of Maruti Suzuki India.

The carmarker also launched its BS6-compliant Alto S-CNG for an introductory price of Rs 4.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) on Monday.

Tags:
Maruti Suzuki IndiaMaruti SuzukiMaruti price hikeMaruti price increase
Next
Story

Government confident on getting a new buyer for Air India, says Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri

Must Watch

PT5M41S

Amit Shah: Shaheen Bagh protesters are voters of Congress & AAP