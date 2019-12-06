हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki recalls 63,493 units of Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 models

In a regulatory filing, the company said: "A possible defect may have occurred in the MGU during manufacturing by an overseas global part supplier."

Maruti Suzuki recalls 63,493 units of Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 models

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced to recall 63,493 units of `petrol smart hybrid` variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 models due to a likely issue with their motor generator units (MGU).

In a regulatory filing, the company said: "A possible defect may have occurred in the MGU during manufacturing by an overseas global part supplier."

The company said that starting Friday, owners of the vehicles under this recall campaign would be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part.

Live TV

"Maruti Suzuki has decided to proactively recall the vehicles for inspection and those found `OK` will be released immediately. Vehicles requiring replacement of faulty part will be retained for part replacement free of cost. Keeping in view customer convenience, Maruti Suzuki dealers may make alternate mobility arrangements in such cases, if required," the filing said.

Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects. At 2.47 p.m. on Friday, shares of the company on the BSE was trading at Rs 6,898.55, lower by Rs 107.05 or 1.53 per cent from its previous close.

Earlier in the week, the company announced to increase the prices of its vehicles from January 2020, which it attributed to the rise in the input costs.

Tags:
Maruti SuzukiMSILMaruti CiazMaruti ErtigaMaruti XL6
Next
Story

Maharashtra government suggests merger of crisis hit-PMC Bank with MSC Bank

Must Watch

PT16M48S

Lok Sabha adjourned over conduct of 2 Congress MPs against Smriti Irani