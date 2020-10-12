Massive job opportunity in Tamil Nadu; MoU signed with 14 companies for investment over Rs 10K crore

The Tamil Nadu government has inked Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 10,055 crore with 14 private firms and this investment is said to have the potential to employ about 7000 persons.

This investment is spread across various districts of the State such as Tuticorin, Kanchipuram, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri and also capital city Chennai. The MoUs were signed at the secretariat on Monday, in the presence of of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The State government claims that, of all states, Tamil Nadu has attracted the most investments in the first six months of the financial year 2020-21. According to the government, between April-September this year, a total of 42 MoUs were signed for an investment of Rs.31,464 crore.

The companies that signed MoUs on Monday are JSW Renewable Energy Ltd (renewable energy projects investment plan Rs.6,300 crore), Green Base Industrial Parks (logistics park Rs.750 crore), Mantra Data Centres (data centreRs.750 crore), Apollo Tyres (tyre production expansion Rs.505 crore), TPI Composites (wind mill blade expansion Rs.300 crore), Li Energy (electric vehicle battery packs Rs.300 crore), LS Automotive (Rs.250 crore), Britannia (Rs.250 crore), Aosheng Hitech Ltd ( carbon fibre plates Rs.200 crore), INOX Air Products (liquid oxygen Rs.150 crore), Hyundai Wia (auto components Rs.109 crore), Grinn Tech Motors (battery manufacturing Rs.90 crore), Counter Measures (small arms, explosive Rs.51 crore) and Vans Chemistry (e-waste recycling facility Rs.50 crore).