Massive layoffs at Netflix again! Streaming company fires 300 employees in second round

These new layoffs hit just a few weeks after the streaming giant -- which has a global workforce of roughly 11,000 staffers -- made an initial round of reductions of similar size in May.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
  • Netflix earlier laid off 150 employees, and dozens of contractors and part-time workers.
  • Several top-notch creative professionals from its original series vertical were asked to go.

New Delhi: After laying off several employees recently, popular video streaming platform Netflix has once again shown the exit door to an additional 300 employees in the second round of layoffs.

According to Variety, the cuts are across multiple business functions in the company, with the bulk of the jobs lost in the US. Read More: BSNL unveils Rs 19 prepaid recharge plan: Should you buy it?

These new layoffs hit just a few weeks after the streaming giant -- which has a global workforce of roughly 11,000 staffers -- made an initial round of reductions of similar size in May. Read More: LIC Jeevan Labh Policy: Invest Rs 253 everyday to get Rs 55 lakh, here’s how

At that time, Netflix laid off 150 employees, and dozens of contractors and part-time workers.

Several top-notch creative professionals from its original series vertical, such as Sebastian Gibbs and Negin Salmasi, were asked to go.

The platform also indicated more rounds of layoffs would be coming this year following that first group, as the platform tried to adjust for its heavily weakened stock price.

A report, in May, said that Netflix saw its stock tumbling by 20 per cent after it reported a loss of 2 lakh paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, its first subscriber loss in over a decade.

Moreover, it now forecasts a global paid subscriber loss of 20 lakh for the April-June quarter (Q2).

