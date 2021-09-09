हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Facebook unveils Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses in 20 style combinations: Check price, features



Facebook unveils Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses in 20 style combinations: Check price, features

New Delhi: Facebook has finally launched its first smart glasses on Thursday (September 9). The smart glasses were crafted in partnership with Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica. A day before the launch, Ray-Ban and social media giant’s top official had released the teaser hinting towards the price of Facebook’s smart glasses. 

The smart glasses will be sold in select retail stores in the US as well as Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, and the UK. 

Facebook has been working on its smart glasses for a few years, investing heavily in virtual and augmented reality. The social media giant currently also sells and develops Oculus VR headsets. 

Price of Facebook smart glasses 

Facebook has launched the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses lineup at a starting price of $299. The social media giant has launched the glasses in a step toward its aim of offering true augmented-reality spectacles. The glasses will be available in 20 style combinations. 

Features of Facebook smart glasses 

The Facebook Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses would allow wearers to listen to music, take calls or capture photos and short videos and share them across Facebook`s services using a companion app. 

The tech giant is also working on wristband technologies to support augmented reality glasses. Besides Facebook, several other tech firms are doubling down on their efforts to launch affordable smart glasses. Also Read: ITR alert! Income tax returns filing deadline extended again to December 31

For instance, firms such as Amazon, Alphabet Inc`s Google, Microsoft, Apple and Snap are developing their smart glasses products. Google and Microsoft had also experimented with unsuccessful soft launches of their smart glasses that costed a fortune. Also Read: PNB alert! Chequebooks of THESE Banks will not work from next month

- With inputs from Reuters. 

