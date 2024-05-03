New Delhi: Meet the self-made Indian entrepreneur who has taken the world of entrepreneurship by storm. She is a visionary trailblazer shaping industries with grit and innovation. From humble beginnings to overpowering hurdles and achieving remarkable milestones, her journey embodies resilience, ambition, and boundless potential.

A woman who dared to leave her lucrative job in the United States to pursue her entrepreneurial dreams. Against all societal odds, she founded a company that now stands at a staggering worth of Rs 78,000 crores. Her story is a testament to courage, determination, and the power of following one's passion.

She has been ranked 50th in the Forbes list of ‘America’s 100 Richest Self-Made Women’ 2023. Currently, she has a net worth of $520 million. Still, she continues to add glittering feathers to her prestigious caps. She is none other than Indian-American businesswoman Neha Narkhede, who was born in Pune and became America's wealthiest woman.

The 37-year-old Neha also made a mark as the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. She was also named an Innovator Under 35 by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2017.

Neha Narkhede's Entrepreneurial Journey

She enjoyed her job but later on, wanted to start something on her own. After some time, she quit her job. In 2014, she started her own company known as Confluent, a business providing a platform for streaming data.

A Businesswoman, Neha owns more than 6 per cent of Confluent, and the company is currently valued at over Rs 78,000 crore on the market. She has an incredible $520 million in net worth. In March 2023, Narkhede announced her new company with Sachin Kulkarni in 2021, a fraud detection firm called Oscilar, where she is co-founder and CEO. Neha is currently based in Palo Alto, California.

Neha Narkhede's Academic Journey

Neha Narkhede completed her Bachelor of Science in Engineering from SCTR’s Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT). She pursued a master's degree in computer science from Georgia Tech in the US in 2006.

Neha began her career as a software engineer at major technology companies such as Oracle and LinkedIn.

Neha Narkhede's Inspiration And Upbringing

The Indian-American businesswoman attributes her success to her father. She expressed in an interview that her father had chosen books for her and had taught her tales of women who had broken the so-called glass barrier.

She developed a sense of empowerment from reading these stories, including biographies of trailblazers like Indira Gandhi, Indra Nooyi, and Kiran Bedi.