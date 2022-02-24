Meet Susanne Pulverer, the first woman CEO of IKEA India

New Delhi: Ingka Group’s IKEA, on Thursday (February 24), announced that it has appointed Susanne Pulverer as its new and first woman Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Sustainability Officer for its India business.

Pulverer takes over from the outgoing India CEO Peter Betzel. She is an experienced IKEA leader, and in her previous roles, she has held the position of Group Business Risk and Compliance Manager at the Ingka group.

The CEO position would be Pulverer’s third stint in India. On the other hand, Betzel will will move on to his next assignment within the IKEA Group.

"I am excited to be back in India, as we are moving closer towards our vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people. India is a prioritised market for Ingka Group. Peter and the team have done a truly commendable job of introducing IKEA in India as a purpose-led brand, expanding the omnichannel presence across cities, strengthening local sourcing and retail competence, and so much more," Pulverer said.

The company will continue its journey to further expand and establish IKEA as a meaningful, loved, and trusted brand in the country keeping its long-term 2030 commitments in focus, she added. Also Read: ITR Update: Income Tax refunds worth about Rs 1.83 lakh crore issued to 2.07 crore taxpayers

“It has been an incredible experience being a part of the IKEA India journey. I have had the support of an excellent and devoted team, and I wish to thank them all for their relentless efforts during these unprecedented times. I am extremely happy to leave the baton in the capable hands of Susanne. I am confident that she will lead our strong value-based India team to make the IKEA vision a reality for the many people," IKEA India CEO and CSO Peter Betzel added. Also Read: Retro Tax Case: India pays Cairn Rs 7,900 crore to settle dispute

- With PTI inputs.

Live TV

#mute