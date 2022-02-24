हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Income Tax returns

ITR Update: Income Tax refunds worth about Rs 1.83 lakh crore issued to 2.07 crore taxpayers

The income tax department said it has issued refunds of close to Rs 1.83 lakh crore to more than 2.07 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

New Delhi: The income tax department on Thursday said it has issued refunds of close to Rs 1.83 lakh crore to more than 2.07 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes 1.67 crore refunds of the 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, amounting to Rs 33,818.97 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,82,995 crore to more than 2.07 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 21st Feb,2022," the I-T department tweeted. Also Read: GST Fraud: Officers unearth fake invoicing racket involving Rs 38.5 crore tax evasion

This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 65,498 crore to over 2.04 crore assessees and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.17 lakh crore to 2.30 lakh entities. Also Read: iPhone 13 Price Cut: Amazon selling smartphone at Rs 11,000 discount, right time to buy?

